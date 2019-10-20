BRYAN, Texas — A pizza delivery person was not hurt after being robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night.

It happened at the Forest Park Apartments on the 1800 block of Sandy Point Road. The pizza delivery driver said as she was walking up to the apartment to make her delivery, two men approached her and pointed a gun at her. They demanded she hand over the food and the money.

The men ran from the scene. The apartment the employee was delivering food to was later found to be vacant. If you have any information, call the Criminal Investigation Division with the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477 (TIPS). If you see something, say something.

RELATED: Shooting in Bryan ends with one person hurt, short police chase and one arrest

RELATED: UPDATE: New details released in College Station c-store robbery