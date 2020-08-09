Keep track of Luke Armstrong's recovery

Armstrong, a student at Texas A&M, is the lone survivor of a plane crash on August 30 at Coulter Airfield.

BRYAN, Texas — The lone survivor of the plane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan on August 30 continues to fight for his life at a local hospital. Luke Armstrong, a student at Texas A&M University, still has a long way to go, according to his family, but they are encouraged by his continued progress.

Armstrong was with his girlfriend, Victoria Walker, also a Texas A&M student, and her parents, David and Tammy, when the plane they were in went down near the end of Runway 15 at Coulter Airfield. A preliminary report released by the NTSB on September 3 stated the plane had been purchased by David about a week before and the plan was to take the four of them sightseeing over Bryan on that Sunday afternoon.

The report stated shortly after the plane took off, it lost altitude and hit the ground. Investigators said they watched it happen on surveillance video at the airport, but have not yet released why the plane crashed. The plane wreckage was taken to a secure place to continue the investigation. The final report could take several months to put together.

Luke's Recovery

Luke's family continues to keep the public updated on his recovery. The started the "Team Luke Armstrong & His Road to Recovery" Facebook page. During the latest update, Luke's sister said he was able to open his eyes for the first time and is responsive with nods and and hand squeezes for "I love you." In full Aggie fashion, his family said he still knows how to "Gig Em."

While the family stresses they know this road is a long one, they are thankful for the community's support and prayers. There are times rosary circles are being prayed and posted to the page with prayer requests. The page is public if you would like to join, but you can stay updated even if you don't join.

GoFundMe for the Walker Family

The GoFundMe fundraiser for the Walker family also continues to be active. Texas A&M students and alumni are raising money for Madeline Walker, sister to Victoria and the other daughter to David and Tammy. Madeline, who also studied at Texas A&M, said she is humbled by the outpouring of love and generosity after she lost her parents and sister.

Fundraiser for Madeline Walker, organized by Chase Maderious Howdy,On Sunday, August 30th, a tragic plane crash took the lives of Victoria Walker, her parents, and critically injured Luke Armstrong, Victoria's longtime boyfriend. Victoria was a Sweetheart of Tau Kappa Epsilon at Texas A&M University and her boyfriend Luke is an officer of TKE. They are our family.

The Walkers were laid to rest on September 5. The money raised will help Madeline pay for the expenses of the funeral for her family. If you would like to help, you can click the link above. The fund has a goal of $50,000 and has already raised over $36,000.

The fund was started by members of the Texas A&M chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon. Victoria Walker was a Sweetheart of the chapter and Luke is an officer. If you can't donate, TKE encourages you to share the fundraiser to your friends and family to help get the word out.