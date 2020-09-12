Suspect caught after reports of a bank robbery at Bryan grocery store

This is the second time the bank has been robbed at this location in the last two months. The previous suspect has not yet been caught.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department said they caught the person they believe responsible for a mid-morning bank robbery at a local grocery store.

It happened at the First Convenience Bank inside the Kroger grocery store on the 2300 block of Boonville Road. The call for help came in around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene and said no one was hurt.

About a half hour after the reported robbery, they announced on Twitter that they had caught a suspect and were continuing to investigate. This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

A suspect is in police custody. Investigation is ongoing. (11:07 am) — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 9, 2020