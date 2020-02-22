BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske held a press conference Friday afternoon on the arrest of Assistant Chief Wayland Rawls. Rawls is charged with assault in an incident on February 8 at a private fundraising event. He was off duty at the time, but Chief Buske said that doesn't matter when you work at the Bryan Police Department.

"Our officers are expected to act always in a professional matter," Chief Buske said. "For the most part, they do."

Buske started the press conference off with an apology. He had wanted to speak to the community earlier, but had been out of town when Assistant Chief Rawls turned himself in to authorities and was charged with one count of assault, a Class C misdemeanor.

A Timeline of the Case:

On February 8, 2020, Bryan police officers and a supervisor were called to 506 West 26th Street after a report came in about an assault involving a commanding officer. Rawls was off duty and was attending a fundraiser at the Astin Mansion when a fight broke out between him and another man. No one was arrested at the scene or charged, although, according to an incident report obtained by KAGS News, Rawls and the other man wanted to press charges against one another.

According to Chief Buske, Rawls was placed on paid administrative leave.

On February 11, the City of Bryan released a statement that explained a member of the Bryan Police Department was being investigated by the Texas Rangers for an alleged assault.

On February 19, Assistant Chief Rawls turned himself into police after the Texas Rangers investigation recommended he be charged with one count of assault, a Class C misdemeanor.

On February 21, Police Chief Eric Buske held his press conference.

Why Paid Leave?

"It is prohibited by civil service that an employee be placed on unpaid administrative leave until there is formal charges filed," Chief Buske said. While Assistant Chief Rawls has been charged, it was not done by a county attorney, who must make a formal charge. It is unclear at this point if a formal charge will be issued.

Chief Buske Responds to Previous Assault Claims

It has been claimed by some that Assistant Chief Rawls had a history of assault in his background and then it was questioned how he been able to be hired by the Bryan Police Department. Unfortunately, these facts have been misinterpreted.

While Assistant Chief Rawls was arrested on an assault charge in 1991, it was dismissed in 1993.

Chief Buske addressed these claims Friday at the press conference. When asked if the Bryan Police Department had known about the previous arrest before Rawls was hired in 1996, Chief Buske said it came up in a background check done by investigators before Rawls was hired as a police officer.

Rawls was later promoted to lieutenant, then assistant chief in charge of the Patrol Division. He oversees more than 100 officers and Chief Buske describes Assistant Chief Rawls' job as highly administrative in nature.

BPD Conducting Secondary Investigation

Chief Buske said a secondary investigation is being done by the department's Professional Standards Division. This investigation will look into if Assistant Chief Rawls did anything that could put his job at risk. "This is a separate investigation from the criminal investigation and is ongoing," Chief Buske said.

"The Bryan Police Department is a professional organization and we fully hold our officers to a higher standard of integrity and behavior off duty or on duty," Chief Buske said. "When that does not happen, we will take appropriate action."

When asked why he brought in the Texas Rangers to investigate the case, Chief Buske spoke about the department being transparent. "I have a high sense of respect and regard for our investigators," Chief Buske said. "It would put them in an unusual spot to be investigating someone of a higher rank than them. We thought the Texas Rangers were a good option."

Assistant Chief Rawls remains on paid leave and bonded out of jail on the same day he was booked. His next court date has not yet been set.

