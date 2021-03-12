Bryan Police Department investigates fatal crash involving 18-wheeler

The crash happened early Friday morning near the RELLIS Campus.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department sent out a tweet at about 7:30 a.m. Friday, alerting people that they were investigating a fatality crash at the intersection of West State Highway 21 and West OSR, near the RELLIS Campus.

The crash involves an 18-wheeler and a small white SUV.

West OSR is closed due to the collision and officers are asking travelers to expect delays or possibly take alternate routes such as FM 60/FM 50.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.