Online sellers robbed at gunpoint on Sandy Point Road, police say

The two victims said they gave one of the suspects a ride, only to be robbed at gunpoint.

BRYAN, Texas — Two people were allegedly the victims of a violent crime in Bryan in broad daylight.

It happened Friday, June 19 at around 2:30 pm on Sandy Point Road. Police responded to the scene and found two people who said they had just been robbed at gunpoint.

The victims told police they met up with one of the suspects after he expressed interest in some of the things they had for sale online. This initial meeting was at a different location, police said. The suspect then asked the two people to drive him to the 1800 block of Sandy Point and there was another man there waiting.

That's when the two suspects pulled out guns and robbed the two victims at gunpoint, they said. Once the suspects got what they wanted, they ran from the scene. Neither one of the victims was hurt.

The Bryan Police Department is warning people who sell and buy items online to always meet with the other buyer/seller in a public place. They warn you not to let anyone in your vehicle. The Bryan Police Department and the College Station Police Department have exchange zones developed specifically for this purpose and those locations are under video surveillance.