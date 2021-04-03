Bryan police find missing teen hours after disappearance

Dequinton Adams was found safe and unharmed after being last seen Wednesday afternoon.

BRYAN, Texas — After reported missing Wednesday, Bryan police tweeted they found missing teenage Dequinton Adams at 8:36 a.m. Thursday morning.

After receiving word of his disappearance at 1:45 this morning, Police found the teen safe and unharmed.

Police said Adams was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near Bittle Lane and described the teen as 5’5” tall and 130 pounds, wearing red basketball shorts and a sleeveless black t-shirt.

The teen has a mental impairment and is not prone to running away.