Bryan PD investigating motorcycle crash off S. Texas Avenue

The crash shut down part of the road and officers said drivers should expect delays.

BRYAN, Texas — Part of South Texas Avenue has been shut down after a motorcycle crash Monday night.

It happened in the 3900 Block of South Texas just before 7:30 p.m. Authorities shut down the street from Garden Acres to Edgemore while they investigate what happened.

At least one vehicle and a motorcycle were involved, according to police. Drivers should expect the road to be shut down into the early morning hours and there will be delays in the area.

No confirmed information on the motorcyclist's condition is known at this time. We will continue to update you as more information is made available.