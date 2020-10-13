Bryan Police investigate shooting near Henderson Park

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is investigating after a person was shot near the Henderson Park area Monday night.

It happened in the 1400 block of Beck Street just before 7:30. A call for help came in to report someone had been shot and officers responded to the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities said the public is not in danger but the investigation is on-going. Officers could be seen on location using flashlights to search the grounds around the area as people watched from their driveways.

It is not known at this time what led up to the shooting. Officers continue to gather information and will release more details as they become available. We'll update you with information as soon as we get it.