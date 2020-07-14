New details released in early morning Bryan shooting

Authorities believe the shooting is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has released new details in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Street after reports of a shooting. They said they found a person with a gunshot wound a short distance away from where the call for help had initially been made. The person was taken to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

Police said at least two men walked up to the victim and one pointed a gun at them. They said an argument then took place the two parties "exchanged gunfire", according to a press release.

Authorities said due to the preliminary investigation, they do not believe the public to be in danger. The name of the person who died has not yet been released. Police have not yet arrested anyone.