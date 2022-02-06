1 person hurt after being hit by car near Restmeyer Street in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — One person was hurt after being hit by a car in Bryan Sunday night.
It happened near the intersection of West State Highway 21 and Restmeyer Street. According to police, the call for help came in just before 7:30 p.m. Police said it is not known why the person was in the road and they are investigating what led up to the crash.
The driver at the scene is talking with police. The person was taken to the hospital. Their condition at this time is not yet known.
Officers shut down West State Highway 21 from Sims Avenue to West 17th while they worked the crash scene.