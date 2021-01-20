Bryan teen arrested for DWI after crash downtown

The crash took out two utility poles and knocked out power for some residents in the area.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan teen has been arrested after he crashed his truck into two utility poles in downtown Bryan Tuesday.

Dominik Colon, 18, is charged with DWI. Authorities said he was arrested at the scene.

It happened on West William J. Bryan Parkway near North Sims and North Parker. Bryan police officers got to the scene just before 12:30 Tuesday morning. They said Colon drove his truck off the street and hit at least two utility poles. The crash left damage to the poles and brought down power lines. People we talked to downtown said their power was out, but crews were able to restore power fairly quickly.

Road closure in downtown. William Joel Bryan (WJB) is closed in both directions around Parker and Sims due to vehicle striking utility poles. Traffic being rerouted by TxDOT. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) January 19, 2021

Officers closed down W. William J. Bryan Parkway in both directions as crews worked to fix the damage. Traffic was re-routed on North Parker and North Sims.