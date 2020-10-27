BPD releases new information on Tuesday's shooting on Long Drive

Police said they do not believe the shooting to be a random act of violence but they are asking for any information that can help them find the person responsible.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has released new information into a fatal shooting that happened on Long Drive Tuesday morning.

Roderick Morrison, 46, of Bryan, died after being shot more than once, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Police officers were called to the 2500 block of Long Drive around 1:30 a.m. after a call for help came into dispatch. When officers got to the scene, they said they found Morrison had suffered gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries.

During the investigation, one person was arrested on drug charges, but police say this arrest is not related to Morrison's death.

The investigation is on-going and detectives are following leads. We do not believe this was a random act of violence.



