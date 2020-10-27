BPD releases new information on Tuesday's shooting on Long Drive

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has released new information into a fatal shooting that happened on Long Drive Tuesday morning.
Roderick Morrison, 46, of Bryan, died after being shot more than once, according to the Bryan Police Department.
Police officers were called to the 2500 block of Long Drive around 1:30 a.m. after a call for help came into dispatch. When officers got to the scene, they said they found Morrison had suffered gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries.
During the investigation, one person was arrested on drug charges, but police say this arrest is not related to Morrison's death.
Investigators said they do not believe this to be a random act of violence but they need information that helps lead to the person responsible. If you have any information, please call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.