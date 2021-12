Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 2300 block of Russell st.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting at the 2300 block of Russell St. that left one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the department tweeted this afternoon.

While on the scene, Bryan PD said they learned of the wounded person who had checked themselves into a local emergency room.

The department added there is no suspect at this time though the shooting does not appear to be a random occurrence. The investigation is still ongoing.