Bryan PD says teen's shooting death now a homicide investigation

BRYAN, Texas — One teen is dead and another teen is in the hospital after a shooting at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex.
The victim has been identified as Ponce DeLeon, 16, of Bryan. Another 16-year-old is currently in stable condition at a Bryan hospital. Police say DeLeon was found shot to death at the complex Sunday, April 11.
Officers were called to the 2600 block of North Earl Rudder Freeway just before 8 a.m. Authorities said they found DeLeon dead from a gunshot wound. Around 2:15 p.m., authorities reported another teen had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and was listed in stable condition. Investigators said both shootings are related to the homicide investigation at the Bryan complex.
The investigation is ongoing and Bryan Police is asking anyone with suspect or witness information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.