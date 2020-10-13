No arrests yet in robbery investigation at Bryan bank

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is investigating after a robbery was reported at the First Convenience Bank inside a local grocery store.
It happened just before noon on the 2300 block of Boonville Road. Authorities said police responded to the scene after a call for help came in, saying a robbery had taken place.
Police said a woman walked into the bank and demanded cash from bank employees. They said she did not show any kind of a weapon but ran from the scene before help could arrive. The woman has not yet been arrested and a description has not yet been released. Authorities said she got a way with some cash.
No one was hurt and police wrapped up their on scene investigation within two hours, but are continuing to work the case.
