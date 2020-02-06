Bryan police investigating robbery at Discount Drink and Tobacco

The robbery happened Monday night. No one was hurt, but the suspect is on the run.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police said no one was hurt in an armed robbery of a local store, but the suspect is on the run.

It happened Monday night around 10:30 at the Discount Drink and Tobacco on the 3800 block of E 29th Street. Police said a man walked into the store with a gun and demanded money. They said he then ran from the store, getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said there were several customers in the store at the time of the robbery, but no one was hurt. Investigators have not yet released a description of the suspect.

ALSO ON KAGSTV.COM: New Charges: College Station woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from local store