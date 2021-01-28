Bryan PD investigating overnight shooting on Duncan Street

Authorities said the person was shot overnight but did not report it until this morning.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is investigating after a person was shot overnight.

Police said the victim reported they were shot in the 200 block of East Duncan Street. They were taken to the hospital, bud did not report the shooting until Thursday morning, police said.

Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, police closed down the 100 - 200 block of E Duncan Street for an investigation. The victim is listed in stable condition and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police did not release the name of the person shot, who was involved or what led up to the shooting. We will update you with more information when it becomes available.