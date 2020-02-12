One person in serious condition after shooting in Bryan

Bryan Police said they don't believe the public to be in danger. No arrests have been made yet.

BRYAN, Texas — One person was hurt in a shooting in Bryan Tuesday night.

It happened in the 1000 block of North Washington Avenue just before 8 p.m. Officers arrived on scene after reports of a shooting. They found one person hurt. Investigators said that person was taken to the hospital and at last check was in serious condition.

Authorities said they believe the shooting to be an "isolated incident" and they do not believe the public is in danger.

No one has been arrested at this time, however, the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities said they will release more information when details are available.