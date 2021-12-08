Bryan Police investigating online threats to Bryan ISD high schools

The school district is doing a review of safety and security protocols

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police and Bryan ISD confirmed they are aware and investigating online threats made on social media against Bryan ISD high schools.

Matthew LeBlanc, Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, confirmed Wednesday evening to KAGS News the district is aware of the posts and will have an increased police presence at both Rudder and Bryan High School.

Additionally, the school district has sent phone calls home to parents and notified staff. The school district also plans to do a review of the safety and security protocols.

This story is developing.