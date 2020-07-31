Bryan Police identify suspect in shooting on Poplar Circle

Investigators said two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police arrested a man after a shooting on Finfeather Road Friday morning.

Taron Devault, 35, of Bryan, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Devault also had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Bryan police officers responded to the 3200 block of Finfeather Road just after 8 a.m. Friday and found two people who had been shot. Police said the gunshot wounds were not life-threatening and the victims were taken to the hospital.

Police said through their initial investigation they learned the shooting had actually taken place on the 2700 block of Poplar Circle.

Officers said they identified Devault as the person responsible for the shooting and found him around 9 a.m. in the 5700 block of Paseo Place and made the quick arrest. A motive behind the shooting has not yet been made public.