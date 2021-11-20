Bryan police end standoff peacefully on Stillmeadow Drive, one arrested

The person locked themselves in a camper on the neighborhood street and refused to come out. Police talked with the person for several hours.

BRYAN, Texas — A standoff with police has come to a peaceful end, Bryan authorities said Saturday. A person had locked themselves in a camper on a neighborhood street and refused to come out. Authorities said the standoff ended just after 6:30 p.m.

One person was arrested at the scene. Police said Luis Armstrong, 19, was taken into custody on multiple warrants.

Bryan police officers went to a home on the 3900 block of Stillmeadow Drive early Saturday afternoon. It is not known if authorities were there to arrest Armstrong for his outstanding warrants or if they arrived after a call for help.

Authorities at the scene said Armstrong went into a camper that was parked in front of a home on Stillmeadow Drive and refused to come out. Authorities began talking with him but it took several hours before he finally surrendered to authorities.

Police on the scene said at the time they did not believe the public was in any danger.

🚨 There is a person barricaded inside an RV near the 3900 block of Stillmeadow Drive.



Neighbors who talked with KAGS News said they were allowed to come and go from their homes while police worked the scene. Authorities did not release information on what problem led up to the standoff.

Earlier this year, the Bryan Police Department announced the formation of a new mental health unit in the department, one that would help where officers are called to the scene and a person is suffering from a mental health crisis. Officers are specially trained as a member of this unit to help in those situations and try to find a peaceful ending.