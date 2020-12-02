BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan has released a statement and reported one of their own is under investigation for assault.

The city has not released the person's name, but said it is a member of their command staff.

Officers were called to the 500 block of West 26th Street February 8 for an assault report, the statement read. Officers who reported to the scene said it involved a member of their command staff, who was off-duty and not working at the time.

The city said the investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers, and is not commenting further on it. We have reached out to the Texas Rangers, as well as the city for further information.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information comes in.

