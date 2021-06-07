WATCH: Bryan Police release bodycam footage of July 4 fireworks clash between officers, civilians

In multiple pieces of footage, fireworks can be seen thrown to the middle of the street while cars drive by and civilians run away.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department released condensed bodycam and in-car footage of a clash that took place Sunday between civilians and officers during Independence Day celebrations.

The video was released Tuesday afternoon via Facebook. It shows multiple scenes of fireworks blasting with children and other citizens nearby. In multiple pieces of footage, fireworks can be seen thrown to the middle of the street while cars drive by and civilians run away.

The collected footage stands a little under two minutes and was released "to help the community get an idea of the safety concerns observed," Bryan police said.

"On July 4th, 2021, the Bryan Police Department received over 20 calls between 7:20 pm and 3:00 am in the area of East Martin Luther King Street and Military Drive regarding fireworks, gunfire, disturbances, criminal mischief, and threats," Bryan Police said in a Facebook post this afternoon. "Officers responded to all of these calls and observed multiple community safety concerns such as people shooting fireworks at moving vehicles, people, and structures in the area.

Ebony Peterson, local activist and co-founder of the BCS Black Lives Matter chapter, said many neighborhoods in Bryan were setting off fireworks and didn't see any police involvement.