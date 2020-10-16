Bryan PD releases photos in Tuesday bank robbery at local grocery store

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has released photos of a person of interest in a bank robbery investigation.
They said the person of interest is described as a white woman between 5'0 and 5'4" tall. She was last seen driving away in a dark-colored 2005 to 2012 Nissan Pathfinder.
The robbery happened at the First Convenience Bank inside the Kroger grocery store located on the 2300 block of Boonville Road. Authorities said a woman walked into the bank just before noon on Tuesday and demanded cash from employees. They said she did not show any kind of weapon, but ran from the scene before help could arrive.
The woman in the photos appears heavy-set and she can be seen wearing a colorful blue and possibly red or orange scarf. She is wearing a large striped sweater and blue latex gloves. Temperatures on Tuesday were up to an above normal 88 degrees.
The woman did get away with some cash and no one was hurt during the robbery.
If you have any information, please call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300. You can also call Detective Miller at 979-209-5326 or Detective Suehs at 979-209-5354.