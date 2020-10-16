Bryan PD releases photos in Tuesday bank robbery at local grocery store

Investigators said the person of interest is a white woman just over five feet tall and driving a dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has released photos of a person of interest in a bank robbery investigation.

They said the person of interest is described as a white woman between 5'0 and 5'4" tall. She was last seen driving away in a dark-colored 2005 to 2012 Nissan Pathfinder.

The robbery happened at the First Convenience Bank inside the Kroger grocery store located on the 2300 block of Boonville Road. Authorities said a woman walked into the bank just before noon on Tuesday and demanded cash from employees. They said she did not show any kind of weapon, but ran from the scene before help could arrive.

The woman in the photos appears heavy-set and she can be seen wearing a colorful blue and possibly red or orange scarf. She is wearing a large striped sweater and blue latex gloves. Temperatures on Tuesday were up to an above normal 88 degrees.

The woman did get away with some cash and no one was hurt during the robbery.

UPDATE: A female suspect made verbal demands for cash. The suspect was provided an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene. No weapons were displayed. The investigation is on-going. If you have any information please contact us at 979-209-5300. (3:37 PM) — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) October 13, 2020