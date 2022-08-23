According to Bryan Police, Texas Avenue southbound is closed. It is recommended that you avoid the area and find alternate routes.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Fire Department reports a fire at the Texas Meat Market located at 600 North Texas Ave.

Bryan Police said Texas Avenue southbound is closed. The police recommend that you avoid the area and find alternate routes.

The Bryan Fire Department posted photos on their Facebook page of the building fire with smoke rising from the structure.

According to fire officials, there are no injuries at this time. It has not yet been disclosed what caused the fire or when it occurred.

We will provide further updates on this story as it develops.

COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE BFD crews are on scene of a commercial structure fire on Texas avenue near downtown. No injuries reported. Avoid the area if you can and plan for traffic delays or alternate routes. Posted by Bryan Fire Department on Tuesday, August 23, 2022