BRYAN, Texas — UPDATE: March 3, 10:04 a.m.

Beacon Baptist polling location is open and online!

Previous Story:

Brazos County is reporting one of their polling locations is currently down.

Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said the Beacon Baptist polling location has been out of order since about 9 a.m. She said a controller malfunctioned, but they have already identified the problem and are programming a replacement controller.

They hope to have the location back to full speed within the hour.

We will keep you updated!

RELATED: KAGS' One Last Thing: Local candidates reach out to voters

RELATED: Super Tuesday: Which states are voting and what time do polls close?

RELATED: Texas Election Guide 2020: What to bring, where to vote and what's on the ballot