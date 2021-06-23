Bryan Rotary Club recognizes growing businesses in the Brazos Valley

Blackrock Builders topped the list among other establishments

BRYAN, Texas — According to the Bryan Rotary Club, the number one fastest growing business in the Brazos Valley, with 302.74% sales growth from 2018 to 2020, is Blackrock Builders.

CEO of Blackrock builders Bryan McDonald said getting this recognition puts everything into perspective.

“All the work we’ve done up until now, I guess we just kind of get tunnel vision and get locked into our day-to-day work, but now, stepping back, we see all that effort has paid off.”

President of Blackrock builders Thomas Pack said it’s important for small businesses to receive this kind of recognition because it shows proof of everyone’s hard work.

The Bryan Rotary club held their 28th annual Bryan Rotary 10 - Business Performance Awards.



Today they recognized the Top Ten fastest growing, privately owned businesses in the Brazos Valley.



“You get busy in the grind of work and building a business that sometimes you forget to take a step back and see what you’ve accomplished,” Pack said, “So, this is one way we’re being recognized and we’re so honored to have this recognition from the community and seeing our business get recognized that way.”

The Bryan Rotary’s motto is “service above self” and Vice President of First Financial Bank and Rotary Chair Cameron Comire said that pretty much summarizes the organization and the Rotary 10.

“We work here, we live here, we play here and we want to make sure it’s the best to work live and play.”

The executive director of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter and now the Bryan Rotary’s president-elect A.J. Renold said taking on another service role is adding to who she is as a person.

“It helps me balance all of my responsibilities actually by having the structure that Rotary provides every week. It’s a time that we formally get together, learn about what’s going on in the community, so, it keeps me informed, and then I’m aware of other opportunities and needs through our grant process and through our engagement in our community.”

Here is the full list of the Rotary 10: