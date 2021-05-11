Bryan Rotary Club's Field of Valor honors American veterans

Club members are preparing Veterans Park to be home to 1,000 American flags to honor veterans, active military members, first responders and healthcare workers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Bryan Rotary Club is opening its Field of Valor Saturday, October 6 at Veterans Park in College Station to the public in honor of Veterans Week.

“Last year, we started our health care hearings because we wanted to make sure they represented as well because their vocation is a unique service to our community as well,” Bryan Rotarian Bunny Pratt said.

Pratt said people can drive through the park or park their vehicles and walk around.

Starting tomorrow, Veterans Park in @CityofCS will be filled with 1,000 American flags to pay homage to veterans, active military members, first responders and healthcare workers.



Learn more tonight on @KAGSnews 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uW7bgNmp0A — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) November 5, 2021

“It's really a beautiful display because 1000 flags make a big impact when they're all in mass,” Pratt said, “So it's an exciting opportunity and we always want to encourage people to park and get out and walk through the flags because we have people tag them in honor and memory of someone that they wanted to pay homage to.”

Pratt said their goal is to provide 3 things, serve the community through funds raised, honor veterans, first responders and healthcare workers and lastly, educate students through mini-grants and scholarships.

“The funds we raise help generate that we can then share with the community,” Pratt said.

Not only will you find the spectacle of 1,000 flags, Pratt said there will also be an educational activity for kids.