Bryan students collect spare change for those in need

Johnson Elementary School students are donating pocket change to buy blankets for Brazos Valley kids.

BRYAN, Texas — Students at Johnson Elementary School are making change for good.

Whatever way you interpret that double-entendre works. Students are literally bringing in spare pocket change to raise money and donate blankets to those in need.

“I’ve had students tell me that they were looking in their parent's car, their couches, even out on the streets to see if there was money," said Carmen Garcia, a third-grade dual language teacher at Johnson Elementary.

The staff at Johnson Elementary School know of a special place in Bryan where children could use extra blankets this winter season.

“We thought, ‘You know what? Let’s wrap these kids up in warm blankets since we can’t physically give hugs,'" said Amy Thomman, the principal at Johnson Elementary School. "This is our way to show them that they’re loved, no matter where they are.”

In a year where many people are struggling, the school didn't want to put pressure on families to donate huge amounts of money. That is why they are just focusing on pocket change.

"We really wanted to stress that even if it’s the size of a mustard seed, great things can come from it," Thomman said.

Every morning, dozens of students line outside the front office, where the collection jars are, to turn in their change. Staff describes the excitement and willingness to help from their kids as embodying the Christmas spirit.

“We’re all in this together," Thomman said. "There is not a greater feeling than knowing the beauty of teamwork.”

The grade with the most coins donated on Friday will win a snowball fight courtesy of Bahama Bucks.

Some of the students said the reason they took part in the drive is not just about winning, but it is about helping their community.

“I don’t really care if I win or lose, I just wanted to help people that don’t have blankets and places to sleep," said third-grade student, Jonathan Jeresano.