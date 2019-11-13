COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan teen is in jail after being accused of engaging in criminal activity and bragging about it on his Snapchat social media account.

Lane Stratta,18, is charged with aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The robbery Stratta allegedly confessed to happened back in October of this year.

Police responded just after 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 to the scene of the armed robbery at the Parkway Circle Apartments on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. Two men told police they had arranged a drug deal with Stratta, who was looking to buy marijuana from them.

One of the men told police he met Stratta in the parking lot of the apartment complex. He said he handed Stratta the cash and Stratta handed over the drugs. The man said Stratta then pulled out a gun and hit him in the face. Stratta took the drugs and the cash, then drove away from the scene, according to court documents.

As investigators worked the case, they uncovered Stratta's Snapchat account, where they said the teen confessed and boasted about his criminal activity, including the aggravated robbery at the apartment complex on Oct. 23. The man also identified Stratta as the teen who robbed him during the drug deal, investigators said.

Stratta remains in the Brazos County Jail at this time on $81,000 bond.

