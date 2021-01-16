Bryan Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee dies from COVID-19

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is grieving the loss of 57-year-old Treva Preston, a correctional lieutenant assigned to the Hamilton Unit in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan employee of 16-years at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has died from COVID-19.

The department is grieving the loss of 57-year-old Treva Preston, a correctional lieutenant assigned to the Hamilton Unit in Bryan. Preston passed away in a Bryan hospital in the early morning on Jan. 15, according to a Facebook post by the TDCJ.

Preston was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 4.

“Treva Preston is a prime example of someone choosing to serve,” said Bryan Collier, executive director of TDCJ. “She was a training sergeant then Lieutenant who left a long-standing legacy at TDCJ. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice family will honor her service and grieve her loss. Our prayers are with the Preston family in these trying times. Treva Preston will always be remembered.”

“She was known as ‘Mama Bear’ for a reason,” said Bobby Lumpkin, TDCJ Correctional Institutions division director. “Treva Preston was always ready to serve. Years ago she transitioned into the correctional ranks from the Texas Youth Commission getting promotion after promotion. That shows her dedication not just to TDCJ but to the citizens of the State of Texas. She will be missed dearly.”