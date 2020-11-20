SCAM ALERT: Bryan Texas Utilities says customers getting threats of disconnection

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities has reported a phone scam targeting its customers.
BTU officials said someone is calling customers and threatening to disconnect their service if they don't pay up. The company wants its customers to know it never calls and demands payments from customers. The phone number the scammers are calling from appears to be 1-800-578-8301. The number could change as this information is released so be aware!
If you do get one of these calls, don't engage the caller. Just hang up the phone, BTU officials said. Call Bryan Texas Utilities at 979-821-5700 and let someone know what is happening.
Don't fall victim to these scammers or give them any money, no matter how much they threaten to disconnect your service. The last reports of this scam happened back in July of this year. If you don't feel comfortable contacting BTU, you can call the Bryan Police Department to report the scammers at the non-emergency number, 979-209-5300.