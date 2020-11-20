SCAM ALERT: Bryan Texas Utilities says customers getting threats of disconnection

If you get one of these calls, the company says to hang up and call 979-821-5700.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities has reported a phone scam targeting its customers.

BTU officials said someone is calling customers and threatening to disconnect their service if they don't pay up. The company wants its customers to know it never calls and demands payments from customers. The phone number the scammers are calling from appears to be 1-800-578-8301. The number could change as this information is released so be aware!

If you do get one of these calls, don't engage the caller. Just hang up the phone, BTU officials said. Call Bryan Texas Utilities at 979-821-5700 and let someone know what is happening.

SCAM ALERT: Customers are reporting receiving scam calls from 1-800-578-8301 threatening immediate disconnection for a past due balance. BTU will never call and demand payment! If you suspect a call is fraudulent, hang up and call us at (979)821-5700. — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) November 20, 2020