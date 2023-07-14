BTU talks how to avoid utility scammers over summer

Meagan Brown, the Public Information Officer for Bryan Texas Utilities, said they've seen an increase in scam callers towards commercial customers.

BRYAN, Texas — In the past six months, Bryan Texas Utilities has repeatedly warned people about the presence of scammers in the Bryan community.

Meagan Brown, the Public Information Officer for the organization, said that commercial properties saw an increase in scammers compared to previous years.

“They were threatening disconnection if you didn’t pay them for a new meter…that was kind of a tactic we haven’t seen before, saying you need to upgrade your meter and pay $300 or we weren’t going to provide you service anymore," said Brown.

In the event you are on the phone with scammer, Brown shared several tips that can be key details to look out for when determining if the person contacting you is a scammer.

The immediacy of the request, threatening to disconnect services, and requesting other forms of payment could be seen as red flags when being contacted by a scammer.

“You know, 'Can you go get a preloaded card, a Walmart card, or Target card or something like that,'…that’s a big red flag right there," said Brown.

Brown has encouraged anyone who has felt they have either been scammed or are in the presence of a scam to contact BTU directly to determine the number you're in contact with is accurate.