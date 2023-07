The derailment took place along Finfeather Road near West Villa Maria Road.

BRYAN, Texas — A train has been reported to have derailed in Bryan along Finfeather Road near West Villa Maria Road.

No injuries have been reported, nor have any hazardous materials been spilled.

KAGS will keep you updated with this story as we learn more information.

