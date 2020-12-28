Bryan Walmart on Briarcrest closing today at 2 p.m.

The location is expected to reopen on Wednesday, December 30 at 7 a.m., according to a release from its corporate offices Monday.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Walmart on Briarcrest Drive will be closing early today and won't reopen until Wednesday, according to a release given by the company's Corporate Affairs team.

The closure will start at 2 p.m. Monday and will reopen Wednesday, December 30 at 7 a.m.

The Corporate Affairs team said the closure is part of a company program that allows a third-party cleaning crew to enter the store and deep clean and sanitize the building. Store employees will still be allowed to work and restock shelves, as well as prepare the store to welcome customers back on Wednesday.

Walmart also said it is busy preparing its store pharmacies and Sam's Club pharmacies to give the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of the company's New Mexico locations have already started to vaccinate health care workers there.

How We're Responding to COVID-19 Learn More News Get the latest on specific steps we're taking to support our customers and associates. Read more Learn More Important Store Info Find details on sanitation, store hours, and our pharmacies and vision centers. Read more Learn More Supporting Our Associates Read more about what Walmart is doing to help associates stay safe during this time.

The company said it is preparing storage for the vaccine, how they will education customers on when they need to take the vaccine and teaching employees about the vaccine and its benefits.

The company also released a statement, saying:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.