BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department arrested a woman who walked into a Post Office angry, displayed a wine bottle, falsely claimed she had a gun and demanded "all the mail," according to the Bryan Police Department.

The customers and employees fled the area and were unharmed. Officers arrived and arrested, Adon Clary, 21, without incident. The Post Office was located at 2121 E. William J Bryan Pkwy.

Adon Clary Mugshot

KAGS

Clary was charged with Terrorist Threat. A search revealed she did not have any other weapons other than the wine bottle. Evidence suggested she may have been under the influence of alcohol, according to the Bryan Police Department.

As of Monday night, Clary was in the Brazos County Jail and bond had been set. \

**An earlier version of this article referred to Clary as a man. She is a woman.**