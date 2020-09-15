Bryan woman accused of mowing down teen with Hummer, racing away from scene

The victim is expected to be okay. Officers arrested the driver a short distance away.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan woman has been arrested after a fight on Monday.

Latonya Payton, 38, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. She's accused of hitting a teen with her vehicle and driving away from the scene.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Moss Street after reports of a fight between multiple people. When officers got to the scene, they said they talked to two teens, who said the fight started due to their landlord wanting to inspect the roof of their rented home. Officers said the scene was chaotic as several people continued to show up at the scene and began yelling at others.

Officers at the scene said Payton arrived a short time after they did in a red Hummer. Payton, they said, is related to the landlord, and approached one of the two teens and began yelling at her. When officers asked Payton to leave, they said another relative of Payton's began arguing with the teen. That's when officers said Payton made a U-turn in the street and drove onto the yard of the home, revving the engine and slammed into the teen she had been arguing with. The Hummer came to a rest on top of the teen's leg, officers said, before Payton backed up and attempted to drive away.

An officer at the scene said they tried to get into the Hummer to stop Payton, but the doors were locked and Payton drove away at a high rate of speed. Payton was later found near Carter Creek Parkway and arrested.