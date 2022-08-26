Bryan woman voices concerns over Texas trigger law banning abortions

A trigger law that outlaws abortions in Lone Star State has become an issue that's been influenced too much by politics, according to Bryan residents.

BRYAN, Texas — It is now a felony to preform an abortion in the state of Texas after the recent trigger law went into effect on Thursday.

On Fri, Aug. 26, KAGS took to the Bryan streets to discuss how women felt after the recent law went into effect.

The trigger ban will make performing the procedure a felony and could lead to life in prison, with the exception of life-threatening circumstances for the mother caused by the pregnancy.

Many women have already started traveling outside the Lone Star state to have abortions performed. Thursday marked 30 days since the Supreme Court issued the original overturning of the law.

Many women declined to comment or go on camera because of what they describe as an issue that has become "too politicalized."

In recent months, many pro-life demonstrators have held protests in Brazos Valley about the overturning of Roe V. Wade, a Supreme Court case that previously made a woman's right to an abortion a constitutional right.

A Bryan woman, Samantha, chose not to disclose her full identify because of how controversial the ban is and how the issue has become a political 'football'.

As a devout Catholic, she described how conflicting it is to take a stance due to her religious views. She also believes that people should be empathetic to women who hold differing opinions on the issue.