BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are investigating a third gas station robbery within the city in a little more than a week.

The robbery happened at the Bryan Food Mart at 3600 Old Hearne Road Friday night. One suspect walked into the store with their face covered and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect got away with the money, but no one was hurt during the robbery.

The two previous robberies have been reported as being done by two suspects. It is not known if any of the robberies are connected or if they were done by the same suspects, but it is being investigated as a possibility, police said.

On September 1, the Shell Food Mart on the 3100 block of Briarcrest Drive was robbed by two suspects, police said. No one was hurt but the suspects have not yet been identified.

On August 29, two armed suspects robbed the Easy Shop Exxon station on the 1900 block of La Brisa Drive.

Again, no one was hurt, but the suspects remain unidentified.

If you have any information about the two robberies, call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

