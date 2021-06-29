Bryan's Legends Event Center breaks ground

The complex is expected to open in 2022

BRYAN, Texas — Coming Fall 20-22, Legends Event Center will open its doors at the Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

More than 120 thousand square feet, this indoor sports and event center will have something for everyone.

Legends Event Center, a state-of-the-art sports and event facility will open its doors in Bryan welcoming athletes of all skill levels, from basketball players to arcade lovers.

A Principal with the Sports Facilities Companies Eric Sullivan said they’re excited to work with Destination Bryan and help bring the community together.

“Monday through Friday, this will be a place where families come, kids come and adults come to play and to recreate and those will look like everything from after school programs, summer camps and all types of community gathering opportunities, so we’re really excited to embrace Bryan,” Sullivan said.

Executive Director at Destination Bryan John Friebele said they’ve already hit the ground rolling.

He said Destination Bryan is already having conversations about marketing and advertising for this facility.

“We’re talking with clients about already filling this facility,” Friebele said, “Making sure when the doors open it's ready to go and we can start getting people in the community through this facility and give them the experience they deserve when they come to Bryan.”

When you think of Bryan/College Station, you probably think of Texas A&M. Well, Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said the work they’re doing at Travis Bryan Midtown Park is tying everything together.

Mayor Nelson said when you have a world-class university, you need a world-class community.

“We want interesting places and we want to keep Bryan interesting. So, the more interesting things we do the more it helps A&M and the more it helps all of our families and businesses. It becomes a great place to live, work and play.”

The Bryan Legends Event Center will include: