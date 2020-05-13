Bryan's Midtown Area Plan moving forward

The Bryan City Council approved adopting the plan at Tuesday's meeting.

BRYAN, Texas — After long discussions and community input, the city of Bryan's Midtown Area Plan is moving forward. The Bryan City Council approved adopting the plan at Tuesday's meeting.

The plan recommends two strategies to guide the development in Bryan's Midtown area. It asks to invest in the South College Ave. corridor and add on to the development of nearby streets and properties.

“Midtown is a prime area for growth and redevelopment in the near future, and we are pleased that we were able to listen to the residents and incorporate their ideas about how they would like to see it develop,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

The Midtown Area Plan keeps recommendations as voluntary as possible.

There are several proposed zoning changes needed to for the Midtown Area Plan moving forward. These zoning changes must first be considered by the Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council. A possible decision may come in the late-summer.