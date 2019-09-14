COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan teen is in jail after police said he was driving drunk, hit a woman with his vehicle and drove away without stopping to help.

Pedro Puga, 17, is charged with intoxication assault, evading arrest and accident involving serious bodily injury.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of University Drive and South Texas Avenue. Puga was driving northbound when he hit the woman and continued driving, according to court documents. A witness at the scene told police Puga later pulled into the parking lot of Cafe Eccell on South Texas Avenue and begin to inspect his vehicle for damage.

Puga then got back in his vehicle and continued to drive away on South Texas Avenue, the witness said. The vehicle was later found in the parking lot near Golds Gym, police said, and when officers got to the scene, Puga began running away from them. He was arrested a short distance later and when asked why he ran, police said Puga told them he doesn't deal with "the laws."

Puga told police he would have outran them if he had not taken Xanax and cocaine earlier in the evening, they said.

Police said they found damage on Puga's vehicle to the right front headlight. The woman who was hurt needed emergency surgery and suffered multiple fractures and internal bleeding, according to court documents.

