BTU Board votes to extend rate reduction to customers

BRYAN, Texas — During the Board of Directors meeting for Bryan Texas Utilities, board members vote to extend a rate reduction measure that was set to expire at the end of May.

Now, the cost-saving measure will extend through June.

The measure is a "reduction of the power supply adjustment by one-half" according to BTU. This basically means there will be about a 15 percent reduction in electric costs.

“As stated earlier, reducing the power supply adjustment by one-half equates to an approximate 15% reduction in electric costs,” said BTU General Manager Gary Miller. “BTU would normally make these adjustments over a much longer time frame, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the local economy, the BTU Board of Directors wanted to provide this accelerated rate reduction to help our customers when they most need it.”