BTU Board votes to extend rate reduction to customers

BRYAN, Texas — During the Board of Directors meeting for Bryan Texas Utilities, board members vote to extend a rate reduction measure that was set to expire at the end of May.
Now, the cost-saving measure will extend through June.
The measure is a "reduction of the power supply adjustment by one-half" according to BTU. This basically means there will be about a 15 percent reduction in electric costs.
“As stated earlier, reducing the power supply adjustment by one-half equates to an approximate 15% reduction in electric costs,” said BTU General Manager Gary Miller. “BTU would normally make these adjustments over a much longer time frame, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the local economy, the BTU Board of Directors wanted to provide this accelerated rate reduction to help our customers when they most need it.”
For questions about billing and services, contact the Customer Service department at 979.821.5700 or contactBTU@btutilities.com.