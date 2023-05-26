Fitch Ratings upgrades Bryan Texas Utilities' financial outlook from stable to positive

The upgrade is from a "stable" financial outlook to a "positive" financial outlook, according to a release from the organization.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities has had their financial outlook rating upgraded by credit rating agency Fitch Ratings, according to a press release from the organization.

The financial bump is from a stable rating to a positive rating. Additionally, BTU's city and rural electric systems have maintained their AA- rating.

According to the release, "The positive outlook underscores BTU’s strong financial performance despite navigating challenging circumstances like extraordinary costs incurred from Winter Storm Uri. It also highlights the utility’s commitment to serving a growing customer base with strong rate affordability and the positioning to respond to energy market changes in ERCOT."

The release also says that BTU's higher credit ratings and outlooks mean cost savings will ultimately mean cost savings for the company and its customers.