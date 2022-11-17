BTU is preparing for extreme winter weather to prevent a repeat of 2021

BTU spoke with KAGS and explained how they are focusing on improving their generator to prevent the artic freeze of 2021.

BRYAN, Texas — Last year millions lost power throughout Texas, with some freezing to death. Now, Bryan Texas Utilities is taking preventative measures to protect its customers from freezing as it gets cooler in the Brazos Valley.

Last week, temperatures dipped under 40 degrees, but a concern of the arctic blast from the past returning is why BTU has focused on improving and maintaining their generators and power plants, according to BTU Public Information Officer Meagan Brown.

"All of the levels that end up regulating all of Texas have taken that very seriously and have taken some steps so that will never happen again," said Brown.

During the extreme winter storm in 2021, The Lone Star state's power grid shut down. However, BTU's generator ran the entire time, helping locals and giving them valuable experience to prepare for this winter season.

"We have been doing winterization out in our power plants just adding anywhere we can and some of that is heat tracing or even just some simple kind of insulation like you would if you were at home," stated Brown.

Explicitly focusing on the generator allowed them to offset high customer bills last year and will allow them to do so this year. But, what temperature will help you keep your bills low?

"Keep that heater at a moderate temperature," recommended Brown. "We recommend around 68 (degrees) but you know you have to do what works for your household."

However, your bill could still be high at 68, despite thinking warmer is the way.

"If you come home and kick it up 10 or 15 degrees it's gonna trigger some emergency heat or auxiliary heat stripes and they use a lot of energy," explained Brown.

With that in mind, before you heat the house this winter, ensure that you're not making a drastic temperature change from overly chilly temperatures to exceedingly toasty temperatures.