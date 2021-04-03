Bryan Texas Utilities rates to remain after unprecedented winter storms

Though rates will stay the same, the corporation warns that customers may see an increase in their upcoming bill.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities announced Wednesday their rates will remain the same weeks after a historic winter storm that shook Brazos County and State of Texas.

"While there are financial settlements still to be resolved in ERCOT and the situation changes daily, BTU expects no changes to customer rates" the company stated.

Yet with many electric heating systems in the state using air-source heat pumps that are not equipped to function in below freezing temperatures, BTU said customers should expect higher bills as a result.

Bryan experience ten consecutive days, from Feb.10 to Feb.19, of below average temperatures and spent over 80 hours below freezing.

