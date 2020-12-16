SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for the "new meter" scam, says BTU

Bryan Texas Utilities said scammers are calling people, asking for their account information and claiming customers need a new meter.

BRYAN, Texas — It almost seems like a weekly thing, but it's important to say over and over again. Don't fall for the latest scam involving Bryan Texas Utilities.

The company tweeted they have received complaints from people who claimed someone called them pretending to be with BTU and asking for account information. The caller also told customers they need a new meter while asking for account information.

Don't fall for it. Don't give your account information out to anyone over the phone requesting it. BTU said if they call you to tell you about a planned service outage, they will not need your account information.

SCAM ALERT: Commercial customers are being contacted and told they need a new meter. The scammers are asking for account information. DO NOT divulge any information. If BTU calls to inform you of a planned service outage, we will already know your information. #SCAMALERT — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) December 15, 2020