SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for the "new meter" scam, says BTU

BRYAN, Texas — It almost seems like a weekly thing, but it's important to say over and over again. Don't fall for the latest scam involving Bryan Texas Utilities.
The company tweeted they have received complaints from people who claimed someone called them pretending to be with BTU and asking for account information. The caller also told customers they need a new meter while asking for account information.
Don't fall for it. Don't give your account information out to anyone over the phone requesting it. BTU said if they call you to tell you about a planned service outage, they will not need your account information.
Remember: if you get a phone call from someone demanding payment and threatening to disconnect your service, hang up. BTU said it never calls and demands payments from its customers. If you get one of these calls, or any call you don't feel right about, hang up and call 979-821-5700. BTU will verify any information you are asking about.