COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The famous Budweiser Clydesdale Horses are in town and they paid a short visit to Kyle Field this afternoon.

The friendly giants stole the spotlight on Houston Street as students, faculty and families gathered around to take photos and watch them walk around the stadium.

“They are so large but they are gentle giants. They actually represent kind of American history… they’re really awesome to see, no one quite understands how big they are,” Budweiser Clydesdale Horse Handler Lauren Lambeth said.

These creatures are on the road for almost 300 days a year. There are three traveling teams and the one at Kyle Field is the Midwest team.

The Budweiser horses start at a breeding farm where they do daily tours to get used to people. Then they move to the mid-level facility where they start practicing with lighter harnesses.

“At 3 ½, they’ll move back out to breeding facility, also a training facility. They’ll start out in a pair and we'll work them up to the 8-horse hitch. So they're normally around 5 before they start traveling,” said Lambeth..

And with each special horse comes a special accessory.

“The harness is about 135 pounds, each harness is accustomed to each position on the wagon. It is custom made for us, each horse is wearing about ten thousand dollars worth of harness,” said lambeth.

These harnesses worth more than some's school tuition only add to the value of the Clydesdale horses.

Our visitors from Budweiser are in town for the Renaissance Festival, and will be headed to Lexington, Kentucky on Monday.

