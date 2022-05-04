Brazos Valley nonprofit finds a way to help local law enforcement

As law enforcement officers risk their lives daily to protect the people in their communities one Brazos Valley organization has found a way to give back.

BRYAN, Texas — As law enforcement officers risk their lives daily to protect the people in their communities, one Brazos Valley organization has found a way to give back through bullet-resistant windows.

Operation Safe Shield is a nonprofit that kicked off back in July of 2021. President Clifford Dorn said the organization has raised $85,000 to provide bullet-resistant windows for the College Station Police Department, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and the Texas A&M Police Department.

Dorn said the windows will better protect officers out in the field as some of their vehicles have already been equipped with the new bullet-resistant windows. He said the organization couldn't have done it without the support of the Brazos Valley.

"It's just this community is so wonderful," Dorn said. "In fact, because we got so much so quickly, we've gone ahead and ordered 45 sets of windows to start right away and get them in the cars for the officers. We figured no sense in waiting, the money's not doing any good sitting in a bank."

Dorn said the organization's hope is to eventually spread this initiative to other areas of Texas. The organization has already begun to speak with Harris County.

A fundraiser for Operation Safe Shield will be held next week on April 14 at the Brazos Expo Center if you'd like to attend.